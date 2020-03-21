Low oxygen level initial indicator of coronavirus, expert says

Those who die of the coronavirus usually have complications with pneumonia. A local pulmonologist has advice on what you can do to avoid becoming a victim.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.