Officer shoots, kills pickax-wielding man, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer shot and killed a man who was wielding a pickax, police officials said.

Two officers responded to a family disturbance at a home around 3:45 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Glendale Avenue, Officer Doug Greene, a police spokesman, said.

When the officers arrived, they confronted the man, who Greene said was wielding the pickax.

A confrontation between the man and the officers resulted in the man being shot in the upper torso, Greene said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer who fatally shot the man, a two-year veteran, will be placed on administrative duty pending an investigation, which is normal police procedure for officer-involved shootings.

