Support restaurants Tuesday, which has been named ‘Great American Take Out Day’
SAN ANTONIO – Consumers today are being urged to order at least one delivery or pick-up meal on Tuesday to show support for the restaurant industry.
The idea came from a group of restaurants like California Pizza Kitchen, Jason’s Deli and Panera Bread in response to many restaurants suffering from the coronavirus pandemic.
Other brands participating include Torchy’s Tacos and Which Wich Superior Sandwiches.
I’m just trying ‘keep as many guys working as possible,’ San Antonio chef says
Restaurants interested in participating can reach out to the coalition team on social media, or promote the initiative to their social media community using #TheGreatAmericanTakeout.
Now for consumers wanting to participate, the coalition wants you to post on social media encouraging friends and followers to take part using the same hashtag, engage their community to support their local restaurants by ordering takeout meals and order delivery or pick-up for at least one meal, sharing your photos on social media and tagging them with #TheGreatAmericanTakeout.
These San Antonio restaurants offering To-Go deals
The group of restaurants is hoping this will raise awareness of just how vulnerable times are right now and that more consumers are encouraged to keep supporting their local restaurants.
View this post on Instagram
America's restaurants are in crisis. On March 24, we’re asking Americans to support the restaurant industry by joining #TheGreatAmericanTakeout and eating a delivery or pick-up meal. Will you commit to eating takeout on 3/24 to help save our nation’s struggling restaurants? Share this graphic to your feed or Story tagged with #TheGreatAmericanTakeout & help spread the word! 🥡🍟🌮
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
This is a developing story and we’ll provide updates as they are available.
