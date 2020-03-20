I’m just trying to 'keep as many guys working as possible,’ San Antonio chef says
SAN ANTONIO – Chef Ceasar Zepeda is used to running around between his two restaurants, Sangria on the Burg and Alamo Biscuit Co., but lately he is just trying to keep his businesses open during this tough time.
“I’m just trying to make sure that I keep as many guys working as possible,” Zepeda said.
Already he has had to let go employees like wait staff and hosts.
H-E-B announces ‘Senior Support Line’
“I see everybody is a little emotional, you know, I am,” Zepeda said. “We’re trying to at least be there for each other.”
This week the restaurants switched gears and started selling family-style meals to-do curbside or by delivery.
“I really think this isn’t the time to be fancy, its a time to just families fed as easy as possible,” Zepeda said.
While times are hard, Zepeda is positive that things will get better and he is grateful for his customers that are currently buying meals.
These San Antonio restaurants offering To-Go deals
Other restaurants are getting creative, too.
Chef Johnny Hernandez’s La Gloria has started a market at their Pearl location selling essential items, produce and to-go meals, and Noodle Tree has started selling fresh ramen kits that customers can freeze and cook at home.
