School closed amid coronavirus pandemic will be used to house homeless individuals until late April

SAN ANTONIO – Schools sit empty amid the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean they still can’t be put to good use.

Margil Academy is currently being used by Haven for Hope to help house the homeless while complying with social distancing protocols.

The school said the groups of people will be brought in through an entrance that allows them access to the gym and cafeteria and won't be allowed outside the restricted areas.

Fifty-five individuals will be shuttled each evening and will leave the facility in the morning.

Haven for Hope said staff members and clients will be screened for symptoms every daym and the areas will be disinfected daily.

This operation is only expected to run until April 24.