San Antonio manufacturer producing face shields for medical staff

San Antonio – A San Antonio manufacturing company is putting their knowledge and capability to help meet the medical supply shortage.

Mona Helmy of Helmy Plastics said her staff have been working long hours for about a week to put together a face shield made with the help of San Antonio suppliers.

“We have high-speed capabilities, so we are able to produce in the hundreds, if not in the thousands, on a daily basis,” Helmy said.

The company makes plastic products for industries, such as landscaping and cosmetics.

Helmy was able to secure materials with the help of other San Antonio manufacturers to make 25,000 face shields. The shields will be sold to companies in the medical field in San Antonio first and then spread to other areas outside of Bexar County.

“If we see that San Antonio can use that and needs more, I can secure more material, and we can produce another 25,000," Helmy said.

Helmy is proud of being able to make a product made in San Antonio for San Antonio during the pandemic. She’s urging other manufacturers in the area to connect with the San Antonio Manufacturers Association to form partnerships with other companies to make more medical supplies needed during this critical time.

Helmy Plastics has been based in San Antonio for 32 years.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: