Laredo officials force residents to cover faces outside their homes
Starting April 2, Laredo residents will have to cover their mouth and nose when entering any building that is not their home, according to the Laredo Morning Times.
This includes offices, public transit and outdoor gas stations, per a Laredo City Council vote.
Those in violation of the order, which will continue through April 30, could face a fine of up to $1,000 if their mouth and nose aren’t covered with a mask, bandana, scarf or other fabric.
This is a developing story. To read the full-story, go to the Texas Tribune by clicking here.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
