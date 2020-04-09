City Council to vote on extending ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order at 9 a.m. meeting

City Council is expected to vote on extending the “Stay Home, Work Safe” order Thursday morning as the number of coronavirus cases in San Antonio rises.

Councilmembers and Mayor Ron Nirenberg will meet at 9 a.m. for the City Council meeting. KSAT.com will livestream the event. If there is not a livestream currently available, check back in a few minutes.

They will be voting to officially extend the mayor’s order from April 9 to April 30. Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff issued the tighter restrictions in March in an attempt to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The orders direct residents to shelter at home with the exception of crucial errands and job duties. Restaurants will stay open for delivery and curbside orders, and grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential businesses will remain open.

A briefing on the COVID-19 situation from staff is expected to take place Thursday as well.

City Council will also vote to move the Pre-K 4 SA extension election from May to November.

