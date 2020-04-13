11 places to get out of the house, go on a hike at in San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – We’ve lost count on what day of quarantine it is and if you are needing some sunshine it may be worth taking the family out for a hike.

Here is a list of 11 places that are open. Just make sure to practice social distancing when on the trails.

Friedrich Wilderness Park: Located near I-10, this park has several trails to hike on. Be prepared to take on some hills but there is so much gorgeous nature and wildlife to check out. Also, just a heads up: No animals of any kind, except service animals are permitted. Playgrounds, basketball courts and gathering areas are closed right now.

Eisenhower Park : Located at 19399 Northwest Military Hwy, this park also features different trail levels. The hike up is worth it because you get a great view of the city. No bicycles are allowed at this park. Currently, the playground and gathering areas are closed off.

Cibolo Nature Center : Take a drive to Boerne to visit this beautiful area. There are about 100 acres of wild spaces that features three miles of trails. The views are breathtaking. The trails are the only thing open right now.

Medina River Natural Area: This is the only natural area park on the South Side. There are over 500 acres of landscape near the river. You can enjoy hiking and biking with the family.

