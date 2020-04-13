11 places to get out of the house, go on a hike at in San Antonio area
Need some sunshine? Bored? Enjoy some nature, take a walk at one of these places
SAN ANTONIO – We’ve lost count on what day of quarantine it is and if you are needing some sunshine it may be worth taking the family out for a hike.
Here is a list of 11 places that are open. Just make sure to practice social distancing when on the trails.
- Friedrich Wilderness Park: Located near I-10, this park has several trails to hike on. Be prepared to take on some hills but there is so much gorgeous nature and wildlife to check out. Also, just a heads up: No animals of any kind, except service animals are permitted. Playgrounds, basketball courts and gathering areas are closed right now.
Things to do at home while you’re social distancing
- Eisenhower Park: Located at 19399 Northwest Military Hwy, this park also features different trail levels. The hike up is worth it because you get a great view of the city. No bicycles are allowed at this park. Currently, the playground and gathering areas are closed off.
- Cibolo Nature Center: Take a drive to Boerne to visit this beautiful area. There are about 100 acres of wild spaces that features three miles of trails. The views are breathtaking. The trails are the only thing open right now.
- Medina River Natural Area: This is the only natural area park on the South Side. There are over 500 acres of landscape near the river. You can enjoy hiking and biking with the family.
KSAT 12′s wildflower photo gallery
- O.P. Schnabel Park: This is a great park that features trails for hiking, running and biking. The trails are part of the Greenway Trails Systems that include over 40 major trailheads.
- Mission Reach: South of downtown, you can enjoy this section of the San Antonio River. This trail also connects four of the five San Antonio Missions. Currently, parts of the trail are closed due to erosion repair work. Pedestrians and cyclists can enter the trail from the east bank at Lone Star Blvd.
- Museum Reach: You can also explore the northern part of the San Antonio River. The sights feature the San Antonio Museum of Modern Art to the Pearl. There are approximately four miles to hike.
- Brackenridge Park: Hiking and biking are worth trying on this downtown trail. The park is 343 acres and includes tree-lined paths.
- McAllister Park: There are four different trails to hike and bike. During your hike, you are sure to come across some deer and other wildlife. Currently, playgrounds and gathering areas are closed.
- Landa Park: Take a drive to New Braunfels to walk around this beautiful park. Currently, all gathering areas and playgrounds are closed.
- Phil Hardberger Park: This is a great park to take the family for a hike. This park features an east entrance off Blanco Road and a west entrance off N.W. Military Drive. Currently, playgrounds and gathering areas are closed.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.