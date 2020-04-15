Firefighters free person trapped in car after West Side crash

SAN ANTONIO – A person was trapped inside a vehicle after a car crash on the West Side.

San Antonio police said it appears a car ran a red light around 7 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of W. Martin Street and N. Hamilton Avenue and T-boned into an SUV.

A person was trapped inside a vehicle and had to be rescued by firefighters, police said. No one was severely injured or hospitalized.

A car was left heavily damaged after the wreck.