49ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

Local News

Firefighters free person trapped in car after West Side crash

SAPD says no one was hospitalized

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Traffic
San Antonio police respond to a car wreck on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the intersection of W. Martin Street and N. Hamilton Ave.
San Antonio police respond to a car wreck on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the intersection of W. Martin Street and N. Hamilton Ave. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A person was trapped inside a vehicle after a car crash on the West Side.

San Antonio police said it appears a car ran a red light around 7 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of W. Martin Street and N. Hamilton Avenue and T-boned into an SUV.

Driver detained on suspicion of DWI after crashing into pole, police say

A person was trapped inside a vehicle and had to be rescued by firefighters, police said. No one was severely injured or hospitalized.

A car was left heavily damaged after the wreck.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: