Suspect arrested in series of ATM thefts across San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Frank Hernandez, 33, was arrested Tuesday for his alleged involvement in a series of ATM thefts that occurred across the Alamo City, according to San Antonio police.

Police obtained a warrant for Hernandez’s arrest after an ATM was broken into on Feb. 23 at 6171 NW Loop 410.

Hernandez was located by detectives with the Repeat Offenders Program, according to police.

He was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and tampering with a government document following his arrest.

Additional charges are expected, according to a news release.

Hernandez is being held on several bonds totaling to $100,000, jail records show.