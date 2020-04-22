VIA bus riders over 10 years old required to wear face masks
Drivers can kick people off if they don’t follow the rules
SAN ANTONIO – Before you try and catch your next ride on a VIA Metropolitan Transit bus, make sure to bring your face covering along with you.
Starting Wednesday, you'll need to have a face covering to get in a VIA vehicle, according to the transit agency.
VIA says it requires the face coverings in accordance with city and county rules.
Anyone older than 10 years of age has to use some kind of mask to cover their face and mouth, or they won't be allowed to ride, VIA said.
Bus drivers can also kick people off if they don’t follow the rules.
