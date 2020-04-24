Map: Where to find COVID-19 test collection sites in Texas
New interactive shows locations of public and private mobile, walk-in and drive-thru test collection sites
TEXAS – The state health department has launched an online map that helps Texas residents locate COVID-19 test collection sites within their communities.
The interactive map shows the locations of public and private mobile, walk-in and drive-thru test collection sites around the state of Texas.
More than 340 test collection sites are currently listed, and more locations will be added to the live map as they become identified, according to state health officials.
READ MORE: These are the COVID-19 testing sites in Bexar County, San Antonio
You can view the live map below:
If you’re unable to see the map above, click here.
RELATED: Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Everything we know about the coronavirus cases in Bexar, surrounding counties
- Here’s what you need to know about the mandatory face-covering rules in San Antonio, Bexar County
- Gov. Abbott: Texas classrooms closed for rest of school year; economy to reopen in waves using ‘data and doctors’
- Track coronavirus cases by ZIP, age in San Antonio with interactive map
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- A guide to unemployment benefits for Texans laid off during coronavirus pandemic
- Where San Antonio-area students can find free Wi-Fi during pandemic
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- ’SA Food 2 Go:’ Search nearby restaurants offering to-go, delivery around San Antonio
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.