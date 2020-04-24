Map: Where to find COVID-19 test collection sites in Texas

TEXAS – The state health department has launched an online map that helps Texas residents locate COVID-19 test collection sites within their communities.

The interactive map shows the locations of public and private mobile, walk-in and drive-thru test collection sites around the state of Texas.

More than 340 test collection sites are currently listed, and more locations will be added to the live map as they become identified, according to state health officials.

You can view the live map below:

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.

