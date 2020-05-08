87ºF

Police ask for help identifying person who broke into Steele High School

Cibolo police say person was on campus 4 1/2 hours

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Person broke into Steele High School on May 7. (Cibolo Police Department)

CIBOLO, Texas – The Cibolo Police Department is looking for a person who broke into Steele High School Thursday for 4 1/2 hours.

A Facebook page from CPD says a male broke into the school around 1 a.m. and was seen on campus until 5:30 a.m.

The age and identity of the person, who had on a backpack, long-sleeved Under Armour shirt, black shorts and a cold-weather hat, is not currently known.

Schools in Texas are closed through the end of the academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone with information about the identity of the person is asked to call Cibolo Police at 210-659-1999.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 877-403-TIPS(8477).

