One of three kids at center of child abuse case in Wilson County released from hospital

STOCKDALE, Texas – One of three children who were hospitalized after being found severely malnourished and covered in feces early last week has been released from the hospital.

The oldest of the children was released from the hospital over the weekend and has been placed in a foster home.

The children, ages 4, 2 and 1-years old, were living with their maternal grandmother at a home in the 7400 block of State Highway 123.

A Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigator said an older child in the home reported the abuse Tuesday by sending a text message to 911.

According to the affidavit for removal, the children endured physical abuse and were forced “to eat their bowel movements if they pooped in their diapers” by a man who lived in the home at one time. A Wilson County sheriff’s investigator said Friday it appears the man was no longer living there when they began investigating earlier this week.

A CPS investigator who responded to the home Tuesday reported that it was covered in trash, leftover food, feces and urine, the affidavit states.

The 16-month-old, who was described as severely malnourished and weighs 12 pounds, had sunken eyes, pale skin and was unable to stand on her own, records show.

The 2-year-old, who also showed signs of severe malnourishment, was immobile and had the body size of a child much younger than his age, the affidavit states.

The owner of the home the kids were found in gave us a look inside at the horrible conditions the children were living in.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating and have yet to make any arrests.

The two younger children are still at Children’s Hospital in San Antonio in the intensive care unit.