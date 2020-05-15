Man hospitalized after being struck by as many as 8 train cars, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A local man is in the hospital after being hit by as many as eight train cars late Thursday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 p.m. on train tracks near Westfall Avenue and Nopal Street, on the city’s Southeast Side.

Firefighters said the man was run over by as many as eight train cars while he was on the ground between the tracks.

Deputies said the man somehow was not seriously injured and was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

Officials did not say why the man happened to be on the tracks when he was hit.