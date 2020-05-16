79ºF

Churches across San Antonio come together to hold city-wide diaper drive

Diapers, wipes and formula can be dropped off at three local churches

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Two local organizations are joining forces to help low-income families in need of basic supplies for their children.

Significance Women’s Ministry and Churches Have Responded in Service Togethers (C.H.R.I.S.T Coalition) have put together a diaper drive.

The drive started May 15 and will continue until Father’s Day on June 20.

According to a press release, during the coronavirus pandemic, Child Protective Services caseworkers reported that the most requested need of families in crisis is diapers, wipes and formula.

If you want to donate, diapers, formula and wipes can be dropped off at three different churches.

  • Christian Family Church - 3607 N. Loop 1604 E.
  • Joshua House of Worship - 4748 W. Martin St.
  • Sold Out Believers/New Direction Church - 1139 Gembler Road

If your church wants to participate in the drive, they can call or text 210-291-2634 or email christcoalition@yahoo.com.

