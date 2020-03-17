Texas Diaper Bank in need of diapers, other donations to help families

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Diaper Bank is in need of diapers, hygiene products and financial donations as the demand for personal hygiene products has skyrocketed as the result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The nonprofit is increasing the amount of product it gives out monthly to families to reduce contact, which the organization says will create stress on its inventory.

The Texas Diaper Bank needs the following unopened items:

Diapers (sizes 3,5 and 6)

Menstrual pads (not liner or tampons)

Incontinence products

Wipes

The Texas Diaper Bank said it is limiting the contact it has with donation products before sending them to families in need.

The organization said it distributes diapers and health care supplies to families in Bexar County and 14 surrounding counties.

Anyone who would like to donate to the nonprofit can visit www.texasdiaperbank.org.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

