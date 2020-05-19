USAA donates $6.3 million for coronavirus relief in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – USAA and The USAA Foundation will donate more than $6.3 million to provide support for military members, their families and local communities affected by the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio.

The donation will provide funding across four main areas: financial support for military families; food insecurity in San Antonio and other USAA campus locations; critical COVID-19 medical research and equipment; and to help bridge the “digital divide" by providing low-to-moderate income students and families access to online working and education.

Here’s how USAA is bringing San Antonio employees back to the office

“USAA’s mission calls us to help military families achieve financial security, and we believe that supporting military-focused organizations and the communities where we work and live is part of that mission,” USAA President and CEO Wayne Peacock said. “We’re proud to work with vital organizations that appreciate and respect the sacrifices of military families, to lend a hand in this time of great need.”

The contributions will support COVID-19 vaccine research and treatment efforts through the Southwest Research Institute, Texas Biomedical Research Institute, UT Health San Antonio and UTSA. In addition, the money will expand critical COVID-19 testing capacity with a new Panther System at UT Health San Antonio for patients and health care workers on the front lines.

Here is a detailed dollar breakdown of the donations:

$4.7 million in total to San Antonio-focused nonprofits.

$1 million to the San Antonio Food Bank already announced as part of their recent telethon.

$850,000 to Alamo Colleges, SAISD and BiblioTech to support broadband and device access, including several hundred Chromebook and hot spots.

$700,000 to LiftFund to help veteran entrepreneurs.

$500,000 to UT Health for testing.

$300,000 to United Way’s Get Shift Done initiative announced on May 11.

$250,000 to South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT.