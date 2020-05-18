Here’s how USAA is bringing San Antonio employees back to the office

SAN ANTONIO – While USAA is extending work-from-home guidelines until Sept. 1, employees can begin coming back to work starting June 15.

The voluntarily pilot program will take place at the San Antonio, Phoenix, Tampa and Colorado Springs campuses, according to a news release from the financial institution.

“The pilot will consist of a total of approximately 1,000 employees across the four campuses, and participation will be on a 100% volunteer basis,” USAA said in a statement.

The company’s return-to-office strategy will be shaped by medical guidance and federal state and local decisions.

“When we do return to the office, it will be phased over time,” USAA stated. “Employee safety remains our top priority.”

Officials plan to announce additional details about the pilot program before it launches.

