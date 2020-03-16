USAA donating $1 million to SA nonprofits responding to coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – USAA announced on Monday that it will donate $1 million to local nonprofit groups as they respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The money will be dispersed between the San Antonio Food Bank, South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, Meals on Wheels, Haven for Hope and United Way of San Antonio, the San Antonio-based bank said in a news release.

USAA employee in San Antonio tests positive for coronavirus, company official says

The announcement comes a day after a USAA employee in San Antonio tested positive for COVID-19. The employee had not been on the USAA campus since March 6, spokesman Matt Hartwig said Sunday.

USAA CEO Wayne Peacock said the donation was made to help those organizations “serving our most vulnerable residents.”

“We have been in close communications with local nonprofits to understand their specific needs in responding to this pandemic," he said.

How to help during the coronavirus pandemic

The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center has been urging people to donate blood, fearing a potential collapse in the blood supply.

STBTC CEO Elizabeth Waltman said blood drives are being canceled and they’re seeing potential donors refrain from donating due to concerns about contracting COVID-19.

Donating blood amid the virus outbreak is safe to do so, the STBTC and the American Red Cross have continued to say.

In response to the pandemic, the food bank launched a coronavirus preparedness and prevention campaign to supply 300,000 low-income households with a 14-day supply of food and a preparedness kit.

Governor, San Antonio Mayor to hold news conference Monday on coronavirus

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

