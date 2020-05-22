San Antonio officials searching for missing 29-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man in the Medical Center area.

Anthony Gonzalez, 29, was last seen in the 8000 block of Floyd Curl Drive on Thursday, authorities say.

He’s described as having curly, shoulder-length hair, is right-handed, brown eyes, brown hair and has a tattoo on his right leg of the word “Aguirre.”

Gonzalez also has a diagnosed medical condition, officials say.

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the San Antonio Police Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.

