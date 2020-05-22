Tik Tok, H-E-B partner to give $50 gift cards to nearly 3,000 San Antonio students

SAN ANTONIO – After-School All-Stars, a program founded by former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, is partnering with Tik Tok to donate H-E-B gift cards to San Antonio students.

About 3,000 Edgewood and San Antonio ISD students who are enrolled in the program will receive a $50 H-E-B gift card or up to a gift card up to $150 per family.

“We all are operating in uncertain times, and it’s more important now than ever for both our local and global communities to come together to help those in need,” Tik Tok U.S. general manager Vanessa Pappas said.

The After-School All-Stars program operates in 24 San Antonio ISD schools and 11 schools in Edgewood ISD.

According to a press release the gift cards can be used to purchase food, gas and other essentials.

“Many of our parents have been unable to work to keep food on the table so I am proud [of] how the San Antonio community works together to help provide relief to families and I thank our partners, Tik Tok and H-E-B, in this effort,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

Edgewood ISD superintendent Eduardo Hernández and San Antonio ISD Superintendent Pedro Martinez both thanked Tik Tok and H-E-B for supporting the community.