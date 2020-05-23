Driver of 18-wheeler claims employer told him to lie to police about fatal crash, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – The driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a fatal crash allegedly told San Antonio police false information after claiming his employer urged him to lie to authorities, according to an arrest affidavit.

The crash happened 5:30 a.m. Friday on Interstate 10 near Dominion.

Justin Antwan Jackson, 29, the driver of the 18-wheeler, is charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid after his truck rear-ended a Ford Fiesta that was traveling eastbound, according to a previous KSAT 12 report.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta, Donna Falkenberg, 46, was killed in the crash.

According to an arrest affidavit, Jackson was traveling southbound in the right-most lane when it neared the stalled Ford Fiesta, which had its hazard lights on.

Jackson told police that he tried to avoid another vehicle that appeared to be crossing into the lane next to him and did not see the Ford until the crash was unavoidable.

The 18-wheeler then rear-ended the Ford, causing the trunk of the car to completely collapse to nearly the front seats, the affidavit states. The impact caused the Ford to spin counter-clockwise and be pushed sideways for 200 feet, officials said.

Jackson fled the scene in the truck, but authorities issued a city-wide search. Parts of the truck were found on scene and helped authorities track down the suspect, who was located at the intersection of Bowie Street and E. Crockett Street in downtown San Antonio.

He was taken into custody and admitted to police that he was involved in the crash, failed to remain on scene and render aid to the other driver, according to the affidavit.

Authorities said Jackson fled the scene in an attempt to pursue the other non-contact vehicle that he believed was moving into his lane at the time of the crash.

Jackson admitted that it was “common sense” to know to stay at the scene of a crash; however, he told police his employer told him to lie about what happened, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said Jackson claimed he was unsure if the Ford was occupied at the time of the crash but found out the victim had passed away after seeing it in the news.

Officials said Jackson still failed to notify 9-1-1 after learning of the victim. He contacted his wife and his employer but did not call 9-1-1, the affidavit states.

Jackson is currently in custody, charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid. He is currently awaiting indictment, according to Bexar County Court records.

