Man killed after driving into oncoming traffic, Converse police say

CONVERSE, Texas – A driver who was seen trying to pass slower cars on the road was killed after driving into oncoming traffic, Converse police said.

The crash happened before 5 p.m. Tuesday on FM 1516 near Binz-Engleman Road.

Witnesses told police the man who was driving was in the northbound lanes before crossing into the southbound lanes and hitting another car with three people inside.

The man, who was believed to be at fault, died at the scene, police said.

The three people in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is unclear at this time.