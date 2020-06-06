Driver killed in fiery rollover crash on I-10 identified

SAN ANTONIO – A driver that was killed in a fiery rollover crash on the Northwest Side Friday has been identified.

Rosemary Pena, 32, died from multiple blunt force injuries she sustained during the crash, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. between La Cantera and Camp Bullis Road.

According to police, Pena was in a white Mercedes-Benz sport utility vehicle and was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-19 when she struck the center concrete divider between the eastbound and westbound lanes.

The SUV continued westbound and crashed into the divider before it flipped and caught fire, police said.

Pena was ejected from the vehicle, authorities said. Emergency crews attempted life-saving measures, but she succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to police.

RELATED: Driver killed after ejection in fiery rollover crash on I-10, police say