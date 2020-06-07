Authorities searching for missing 77-year-old man in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas – The Galveston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 77-year-old man.

Authorities issued a Missing Senior Alert for Donald Hopkins Sunday afternoon. Hopkins has a diagnosed cognitive impairment and was last seen Sunday in the 3400 block of Stella Mare Lane in Galveston.

Hopkins is described as being six-feet-tall with gray eyes and was last seen wearing a dark gray “Magellan” hat and gray pajamas. He drives a dark brown, 2010 Dodge Ram Dually with a Texas license plate that reads “LWY4564.”

Anyone with more information on Hopkins’ whereabouts is urged to call GPD at 409-765-3702.

