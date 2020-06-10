Man accused of grabbing Leon Valley city councilwoman arrested 13 months after incident

LEON VALLEY, Texas – A man accused of grabbing a Leon Valley city councilwoman last year has now been criminally charged for the incident, Bexar County court records confirmed Tuesday.

Olen Yarnell, 78, faces a misdemeanor charge of simple assault of the elderly.

He was taken into custody Friday and later released after posting a $1,000 bond, jail records show.

A criminal complaint filed against Yarnell in May 2019 stated that he grabbed Councilwoman Monica Alcocer by her upper arm and shoulder as she attempted to walk to a restroom during a city council meeting.

Yarnell is accused of telling Alcocer after he grabbed her, “I need to talk to you about being nice.”

A Leon Valley Police Department report filed shortly after the incident states that Alcocer was shaking physically after the confrontation.

The complaint was originally filed as assault causing bodily injury of a public servant.

Alcocer had to be escorted to her vehicle after the meeting ended and was described in the police report as being upset and nervous following the confrontation.

Court records show a warrant was issued for Yarnell’s arrest in late March.

Officials have not said why it took more than two months for him to be taken into custody.

Alcocer is one of two city council members facing a recall election in November.

That election was originally scheduled for early May.

Assault of the elderly is a Class A misdemeanor.