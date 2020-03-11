Ethics board finds Leon Valley mayor violated city charter

LEON VALLEY, Texas – The Leon Valley Ethics Review Board has found that Mayor Chris Riley violated the city charter when she disclosed privileged information that she obtained because of her status as mayor.

During Monday’s hearing, the panel heard from Riley, several witnesses and councilwoman Donna Charles, who filed two ethics complaints in September 2019. The panel deliberated in closed session for about three hours.

The panel found that Riley disclosed attorney invoices regarding the 3.12 hearing that were considered confidential and privileged.

In the second complaint, Charles alleged that Riley didn’t follow the rules and procedures set for the 3.12 hearing involving former councilman Benny Martinez. The panel dismissed that complaint.

The board said while Riley undermined public confidence in emails that she shared with people outside of council, she did follow the rules set for the hearing.

The board publicly reprimanded Riley.

Riley released the following statement to KSAT:

Leon Valley’s new Ethics Review Board first dismissed as groundless Ms. Charles’ ethics complaint that I had violated the procedural rules during the removal hearing of another council member. Secondly, the Board found that I released to members of the public unspecified attorney client privileged information in city attorney fee bills, and issued a reprimand for that. I dispute that there was any privileged information in the fee bills. Privileged information means legal advice or client confidences; no such information in the fee bills in question was identified at the hearing. Attorney fee bills must be disclosed to the requesting public under the express terms of the Public Information Act. Chris Riley, Leon Valley Mayor

Riley is running for reelection in May as an unopposed candidate. It is unclear how the board’s findings will impact her ability to serve as mayor.

The city manager said Riley could be declared ineligible for office by the city secretary if the city secretary receives an official written opinion by the review board.

The second action could be that the city council could take a vote on the matter if a council member asks for the item to be placed on the agenda.