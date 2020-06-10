WATCH: SAPD chief to brief City Council on police-community relations at 2 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – As demonstrations continue in city streets and protestors call for change in policing, San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus will brief City Council members about the state of his department Wednesday afternoon.

The council is scheduled to hear about police-community relations, officer training, and the legal framework for investigating and disciplining officers during a virtual meeting at 2 p.m. The meeting will be streamed in this story.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg has said demonstrators should hold him accountable for ushering in changes to the police department. He has also said the city and community need a “level set” to find out where things stand before determining what areas need to be changed.

Members of the public will be able to comment via phone, email, or by dropping off written comments. The details on how to sign up can be found here. The deadline to sign up is at noon, a city spokeswoman said.

