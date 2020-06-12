Local college donates over 380 pounds of food to San Antonio Food Bank

SAN ANTONIO – More than 380 pounds of food have been donated to the San Antonio Food Bank by a local college, thanks to a community garden they have on campus.

During COVID-19, the community garden at Palo Alto College has been supplying fresh produce to the food bank — everything from tomatoes, peppers, jalapenos, and corn.

Horticulture instructor Rose Flores has been tending to the garden with another college employee.

“Being able to have this produce go to the food bank allows us to still be able to reach out to community members that are in need,” Flores said.

Typically, the food harvested goes to community members or is donated to the college’s food pantry.

