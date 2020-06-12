Man stabbed in neck area after domestic dispute, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 58-year-old man was stabbed in the neck area after a domestic dispute with a man he lives with, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened on the West Side at a residence in the 900 block of S. Minter Street.

Authorities said the dispute was related to a long-standing argument between the two men. The suspect produced a knife during the argument and then stabbed the victim in the neck area, police said.

The victim’s injuries were deemed non-life threatening and the suspect is in police custody.

Officials said the suspect is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

RELATED: Victim of nearly fatal stabbing in San Antonio questions judge’s decision to let suspect out on bail