Man stabbed in neck area after domestic dispute, police say
The suspect is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
SAN ANTONIO – A 58-year-old man was stabbed in the neck area after a domestic dispute with a man he lives with, according to San Antonio police.
The incident happened on the West Side at a residence in the 900 block of S. Minter Street.
Authorities said the dispute was related to a long-standing argument between the two men. The suspect produced a knife during the argument and then stabbed the victim in the neck area, police said.
The victim’s injuries were deemed non-life threatening and the suspect is in police custody.
Officials said the suspect is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
