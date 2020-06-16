Police, Crime Stoppers looking for gunman who fired 7 shots near Bexar County deputies

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person who fired several gunshots in the direction of Bexar County deputies.

The incident occurred June 6 around 3:30 a.m.

According to police, the deputies were assisting a stranded motorist in an undeveloped subdivision near the intersection of Woodlake Parkway and Binz Engleman Road when they heard seven gunshots which nearly hit them.

Deputies believe the shots came from a vehicle traveling near the intersection. Due to the unlit conditions, they were unable to identify the suspect’s vehicle.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.