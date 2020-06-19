93ºF

Delia’s Tamales San Antonio location gets opening date

The San Antonio location will be located at 13527 Hausman Pass

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Delia's Tamales San Antonio location, image courtesy of Delia's Tamales
SAN ANTONIO – Delia’s Tamales announced that its San Antonio location, 13527 Hausman Pass, is set to open the week of July 27.

The announcement was made on the company’s Facebook page captioned: “We are getting closer to opening and we can’t wait to serve San Antonio our tamales!”

The San Antonio location was announced nearly a year ago by the company which is widely known as a Rio Grande Valley staple. Texas Governor Greg Abbott is also known to enjoy the tamales.

