Delia’s Tamales San Antonio location gets opening date

SAN ANTONIO – Delia’s Tamales announced that its San Antonio location, 13527 Hausman Pass, is set to open the week of July 27.

The announcement was made on the company’s Facebook page captioned: “We are getting closer to opening and we can’t wait to serve San Antonio our tamales!”

The San Antonio location was announced nearly a year ago by the company which is widely known as a Rio Grande Valley staple. Texas Governor Greg Abbott is also known to enjoy the tamales.

