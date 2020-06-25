Boerne City Lake will temporarily close on weekends and holidays, including July 4

BOERNE, Texas – Boerne city leaders are hoping that temporarily closing Boerne City Lake on weekends and holidays will help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, according to a press release.

The lake is expected to be closed June 27-28 and July 3-5 “but will remain open during normal hours of operation during the week,” the release states.

Comal River tubing company temporarily shuts down due to increased COVID-19 cases in the area

Boerne Parks and Recreation also canceled the screening of Toy Story 4, set for this Friday, as part of its ‘Movie in the Park’ series.

Mayor Tim Handren and City Manager Ben Thatcher made the decision to cancel certain events and adjust days of operation at Boerne City Lake for everyone’s “best interest,” according to the release.

“The goal with making these adjustments is to keep everyone safe while following the Governor Abbott’s advice that we all avoid large gatherings as we all work together to slow the spread of the virus,” Thatcher said.

City of Boerne officials continue to ask everyone please continue to abide by CDC guidance to frequently wash your hands, maintain social distance and wear facial coverings when out in public.