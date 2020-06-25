Firefighters deal with smoke, electrical problem at NW Side H-E-B

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responding to a call for a structure fire at a Northwest Side H-E-B early Thursday morning instead found a bit of smoke and small electrical problem.

Firefighters arrived just after 1 a.m. to the H-E-B grocery store in the 9900 block of Wurzbach Road, not far from Interstate 10 to find light smoke around the pharmacy.

Firefighters said they laddered up to the roof and found the issue to be part of the ventilation system.

Fire officials said they managed to fix the issue and that workers were allowed back into the building a short while later.

There were no reports of injuries.