Joint Base San Antonio increasing Health Protection Condition because of COVID-19

Beginning Friday, JBSA will only be open to mission critical personnel

FILE - This Feb. 2, 2020, file photo provided by the Department of Defense shows empty lodging facilities at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The Pentagon is already helping combat the coronavirus outbreak in the United States and is considering ways to do more. But the military faces limits. Its health care system is geared more toward handling combat casualties than infectious diseases. And there are logistical and legal concerns about expanding the militarys role in civilian affairs, such as tasking it with enforcing quarantines. Defense officials also want to be careful not to do anything to weaken its ability to defend the nation. (Todd Holly/U.S. Air Force via AP, File)
To help reduce the community spread of COVID-19 in San Antonio and Texas, Joint Base San Antonio announced it is increasing the Health Protection Condition to Charlie (HPCON C) effective on Friday, June 26.

Beginning Friday, JBSA will only be open to mission critical personnel. That includes military members, civilian employees, and other Department of Defense-affiliated personnel, such as retirees, dependents, and contractors.

Basic military training, technical training, medical training, flying training, cyber, and other JBSA missions will still happen, but the U.S. Air Force is still asking people to follow social distancing rules and other guidelines set up by the CDC.

To see a full list of what is or isn’t allowed at JBSA, click here.

