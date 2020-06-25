Joint Base San Antonio increasing Health Protection Condition because of COVID-19

To help reduce the community spread of COVID-19 in San Antonio and Texas, Joint Base San Antonio announced it is increasing the Health Protection Condition to Charlie (HPCON C) effective on Friday, June 26.

Beginning Friday, JBSA will only be open to mission critical personnel. That includes military members, civilian employees, and other Department of Defense-affiliated personnel, such as retirees, dependents, and contractors.

Basic military training, technical training, medical training, flying training, cyber, and other JBSA missions will still happen, but the U.S. Air Force is still asking people to follow social distancing rules and other guidelines set up by the CDC.

To see a full list of what is or isn’t allowed at JBSA, click here.

