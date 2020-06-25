San Antonio College considers changing Texas Ranger mascot

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio College is reconsidering a piece of its own history.

The college is asking for feedback on whether its Texas Ranger mascot should be changed.

This September, SAC is celebrating its 95th anniversary. SAC President, Dr. Robert Vela, said for years, many have debated the mascot and what it represents.

He said the sense of urgency to take action on the mascot change is stronger now more than ever.

The college council will make a decision on the mascot on July 14. Those who want to cast their vote can do so on the college’s website by clicking here.

