Investigation underway after man found dead on side of roadway in Comal County, officials say

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – A death investigation is underway in Comal County after sheriff’s deputies said they found a man, deceased, on the side of the roadway.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement Sunday afternoon on Facebook that deputies were called just after 10 a.m. to the 4000 block of South Cranes Mill Road, in Canyon Lake, for a report of a deceased man on the side of the road with a possible neck injury.

The man is believed to be in his 40′s, has dark hair and was wearing a dark colored shirt, shorts and shoes, according to CCSO.

Justice of the Peace Judge Mike Rust was called to the scene and ordered an autopsy for the deceased man.

His identity has not yet been released.

A death investigation is underway by the CCSO and the Texas Rangers.

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact the CCSO at 830-620-3400.

