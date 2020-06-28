Trader Joe’s extends store hours at all nationwide locations, beginning Monday

SAN ANTONIO – Trader Joe’s announced it will extend its store hours next week to better accommodate customers. Beginning Monday, June 29, all stores nationwide will remain open until 9 p.m.

The grocery chain said it will also continue to dedicate the first hour of store operations to senior customers over the age of 60 and customers with disabilities.

“Given the measures we’ve put in place to care for our crew and customers, effective June 29th, we are extending our store hours until 9:00 p.m. daily to better serve our communities,” Trader Joe’s said in a statement.

On May 28, Trader Joe’s announced that it was implementing policies that follow health guidelines to better serve customers during the outbreak of COVID-19. To learn more about these policies, click here.

To find the hours for a Trader Joe’s store near you, visit the grocery store’s locations page.

RELATED: H-E-B limits toilet paper, paper towels as COVID-19 cases rise in San Antonio