Suspect identified in fatal stabbing of Comal man, police say

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in a fatal stabbing that happened on Sunday, and apprehended a suspect in the case.

The victim was identified as 53-year-old Kyle Leonard Foster from Canyon Lake, Texas. The Sheriff’s Office said a preliminary investigation revealed that Foster received a “fatal stab wound to the neck.”

Once the victim was identified, Comal County Detectives said they were able to get a description of the vehicle Foster owned and locate a vehicle matching the description on FM 2672 in Startzville.

“Once the victim was identified, Comal County Detectives were able to get a description of the vehicle he owned as part of the investigation,” The Sheriff’s Office said in their announcement. “Deputies with the Comal County Directed Deployment unit located the vehicle described as a gold Toyota Camry traveling on FM 2673 in Startzville.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the vehicle led deputies on a pursuit through the area of Sattler and FM 306 into New Braunfels with speeds exceeding 100 mph.

“Units with the New Braunfels Police Department successfully deployed spikes in the area of FM 306 and Hunter Road which ended the pursuit in the area of FM 306 and IH 35 in New Braunfels,” The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The driver of the vehicle was identified by police as 20-year-old Brody Tyler Davis of Converse, Texas. Davis was taken into custody and transported to the Criminal Investigation Division for questioning, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said Davis confessed to the stabbing and is currently being held at the Comal County Jail. Davis is charged with 1st-degree felony murder and 3rd-degree felony evading arrest or detention with vehicle.

The investigation by Detectives with Comal County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers is ongoing.

