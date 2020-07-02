Temperature checks ‘highly encouraged’ at most businesses, required at others

SAN ANTONIO – Mayor Ron Nirenberg provided clarification regarding the latest emergency order that requires some businesses to conduct temperature checks.

On Tuesday, the city and county announced orders that would have required businesses to conduct temperature checks and screen for COVID-19 symptoms, in addition to requiring face masks.

On Wednesday, the city and county reversed its orders announcing that temperature checks and health screenings are “highly encouraged for employees, customers and for visitors to retail stores with volume and capacity levels that allow for practical implementation.”

KSAT asked Nirenberg about the change during a Q&A on Wednesday. He said they reversed course because the requirement didn’t seem practical.

“In conversations with many different businesses, the ability to conduct those temperature checks so rapidly in a couple of days was called into question, and understandably so,” Nirenberg said.

Temperature checks will still be required at businesses with large gatherings that exceed the 100 person limit. For example, Sea World and Fiesta Texas which already have health screenings in place.

During the city and county’s nightly briefing, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said that businesses should not have been shocked by the changes because they’re listed in the state’s reopening plans.

Under Open Texas, symptom screenings and temperature checks for employees and contractors are listed as minimum recommended health guidelines.

Nirenberg added that screening for COVID-19 symptoms is still highly encouraged at all businesses.

“That is the most critical component of this. So, we want to make sure that we’re not being punitive to businesses because we’re still trying to find out way through the state’s orders to add some additional health protections,” he said.

The new order requires businesses to post signage with a list of COVID-19 symptoms.

Large gatherings in excess of 100 people whether indoor or outdoor are also prohibited. Religious services, youth camps, swimming pools, water parks and museums are listed as some of the exceptions. This requirement goes into effect Friday at noon.

