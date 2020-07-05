COVID-19 cases surpass 14,500 in San Antonio, Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio and Bexar County officials announced 341 new coronavirus cases on the city’s COVID-19 webpage on Saturday.

With these new numbers, this totals 14,553 COVID-19 cases in the community. Five more deaths were also announced by city leaders, and the death toll is now at 122.

Hospitalizations are still seeing a rapid increase in COVID-19 patients, and there are currently 1,120 patients in the hospital, according to the city’s website. There are 647 staffed beds available, or 15%, and 395 ventilators, or 56%.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday that 12 hospitals across the San Antonio area will receive 63 cases of the antiviral drug Remdesivir in an effort to help COVID-19 patients recover.

This comes after a surge in coronavirus cases over the course of the last few weeks in the San Antonio area and in the state of Texas.

On Saturday, Texas saw a new daily record of COVID-19 cases, with 8,258, as hospitalizations continue to climb, according to a report from the Associated Press.

