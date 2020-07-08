Judson ISD gives parents option of online, in-person or hybrid learning for 2020-2021 school year

SAN ANTONIO – The uncertainty of what the upcoming school year will look like for students across Texas is looming over parents as the 2020-2021 academic year inches closer while the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Judson Independent School District released instruction plans Tuesday detailing basic teaching models for elementary and secondary students.

According to the district website, parents will receive a survey where they will be instructed to choose which learning model option they are most comfortable with. The district has not made clear how parents will receive the survey.

A press release sent to KSAT breaks the learning models down as follows:

The Elementary Model - 2 options

1. Face To Face Instruction: That provides students with in-person instruction on campus.

2. Virtual Instruction: Students will receive virtual instruction online with opportunities to learn in real-time live settings and engage in lessons later on their own time.

The Secondary Model (Middle and High Schools) - 3 options

1. Staggered Schedules/Blended Learning: The students will be divided into Group A and Group B

Group A: Face To Face on Monday and Tuesday and Remote Learning Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Group B: Remote Learning Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday and Face To Face on Thursday and Friday.

2. Face To Face: These students will receive instruction 100% in-person on Monday through Friday.

3. Remote Learning: 100% remote learning Monday through Friday (this includes live remote or recorded remote.)

Options for Judson Early College Academy are:

1. Face To Face: This option is for 9th and 10th Grade students. These students will receive instruction 100% in-person from Monday through Friday, including the Northeast Lakeview College courses.

2. Remote Learning: This option is for 9th and 10th Grade students. 100% remote learning Monday through Friday including the Northeast Lakeview College Courses. (This includes live remote or recorded remote.)

3. Remote Learning for 11th and 12th-grade students.

Options for Judson Learning Academy are:

1. Face to Face: The students will be divided into two groups. Morning Group: Face To Face on Monday through Friday, and Afternoon Group: Remote learning Monday through Friday.

2. Remote Learning: 100% Remote learning Monday through Friday (this includes live remote or recorded remote.)

Additional details can be found on the district’s website.

“It is our goal to keep the level of safety and instruction high with quality resources for students as we closely monitor developments in the coming weeks and months,” according to JISD spokesperson Steve Linscomb.

Judson ISD has announced that it will invest $ 3.75 million in its online learning program for a 1-to-1 device to student initiative, according to a press release. This will involve a device for each student PreK through grade 12 that is involved in the virtual or the blended models of instruction. Judson ISD’s current enrollment is close to 23,000 students.

The Judson ISD Educational Resource Center will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to issue devices. Students “should have some district ID with them to have a loaner issued,” Linscomb said.

If you have any questions about the plan or the options, please email them to ReturnToLearn@JudsonISD.org.