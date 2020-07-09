BCSO: Man had woman drive around San Antonio, stabbed her when she resisted leaving city

SAN ANTONIO – A 32-year-old man has been arrested after investigators say he stabbed his ex-girlfriend after forcing her to drive around San Antonio.

Antonio Garcia, Jr. has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident on Wednesday, booking records show. Online jail records show he has also been charged with evading arrest, failure to stop and render aid, theft of a vehicle and criminal mischief.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim, an ex-girlfriend to Garcia, went to his home on Wednesday and they started to argue.

They left the residence and Garcia had her “driving around San Antonio,” the affidavit states. When she noticed they were headed towards Pleasanton, she exited the road to turn around and return to San Antonio.

BCSO deputies say Garcia then stabbed the woman in the right thigh with a knife that belongs to her.

Garcia forced her to keep driving, investigators said. They returned to his house, and Garcia allegedly threatened to stab her in the neck.

His bond was set at $170,000, booking records show.