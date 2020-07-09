SAPD: Driver rams police vehicle, drags officer during overnight chase

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in custody after he rammed a police cruiser with his vehicle and led officers on a chase early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident began around 2 a.m. when an officer ran the license plate of a vehicle near Rustleaf Drive, not far from Medina Base Road.

According to police, a man and a woman were inside the vehicle when the officer became aware of some outstanding warrants.

That’s when, police said, the man decided to flee, ramming the police car and dragging the officer a short distance while he was outside his vehicle.

Officers followed the vehicle to Kenny Drive in Somerset where the driver went off the road and the vehicle came to a stop.

Police said the man tried to run on foot, but was quickly detained by officers.

The woman inside the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with a hurt back. SAPD said the man was also checked out before being taken to jail.

Officials did not give name or age of the man arrested, and did not say what the outstanding warrants were.

The officer dragged was not seriously hurt.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the pursuit. There were no other reported injuries.