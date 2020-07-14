Runoff election underway across state of Texas

SAN ANTONIO – The runoff election is underway across the state of Texas.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and if you haven’t voted yet — you can still head to the 214 voting locations until 7 p.m.

If you plan to hit the polls today — voters are asked to wear a face mask when going to vote to help mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19. Make sure the face mask is not political in nature though.

So far, 7,001 in-person voters have cast their ballots, as of 11 a.m. However, there are currently 10% of vote centers have not reached double digits — meaning 10% of the 214 sites have seen fewer than 10 voters, the Bexar County Elections Office said.

Your guide to voting in the July 14 primary runoff election

KSAT12 spoke with a voter earlier this morning and it took her about four minutes to vote. She was nervous because of the pandemic, but said she was actually impressed with the amount of precautions in place and how fast and easy it was.

“In early voting the procedures that we had set in place worked very well and we use those same lessons learned to prep the election day, we do have PPE for the voters as they come in,” Jacque Callanen, the Bexar County elections administrator said.

Some of those precautions include gloves, hand sanitizers, and of course social distancing.

Who’s on the ballot for the July 14 runoff election in Bexar County

And even though we are dealing with the summer San Antonio heat and the pandemic, the numbers for this primary runoff election are still well above average.

“We are seeing an increase in the number of people that are voting in a primary runoff historically primary runoff so very slow we usually have a two to a 6% turn out total and right now we’re sitting at 7%,” Callanen said.

Read also: