Fallen San Antonio soldier receives somber homecoming

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio soldier who was killed earlier this month in Afghanistan was brought home Friday for a final farewell.

The remains of Army Spc. Vincent Sebastian Ibarria, 21, were transported through Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph.

Ibarria died July 3, in Farah, Afghanistan, in a vehicle rollover crash, military officials said.

‘He will be severely missed,’: Division mourns loss of soldier from San Antonio killed in rollover crash

Spc. Vincent Sebastian Ibarria was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, and Fort Drum and New York. (10th Mountain Division Public Affairs)

Ibarria was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, New York.

His awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, the Army Achievement Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.