Southside ISD to offer remote-only learning for first 3 weeks

SAN ANTONIO – Southside ISD is the latest school district to announce they will be offering remote-only learning for the first three weeks of the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

On Thursday night, the district’s board of managers also voted to begin the school year on Aug. 17.

The three-week transition plan could be extended based on health conditions concerning the COVID-19 pandemic in the city, officials said.

Texas Education Agency: Schools can teach online-only for up to 8 weeks at beginning of year

After the first three weeks, the district is offering parents the choice of remote instruction, hybrid instruction or in-person instruction.

“Parents should be the deciders of their children’s education,” Superintendent of Schools Rolando Ramirez said.

Next week, administrators plan on meeting with parents to discuss back-to-school plans, school operations and COVID-19 protocols.

Other San Antonio school districts to delay in-person instruction include Northside ISD, Northeast ISD and SAISD.

On Friday, the Texas Education Agency issued updated guidance that allows schools more time at the beginning of the school year for online-only instruction.

Find more information in our Back to School section.