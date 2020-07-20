81ºF

Local News

BCSO identifies 37-year-old inmate who died of suicide

Deputy's intervention could not save woman's life, sheriff's office says

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Julie Marie Alvarado, 37, died by suicide in the Bexar County Jail.
Julie Marie Alvarado, 37, died by suicide in the Bexar County Jail. (KSAT)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 37-year-old inmate who died by suicide on Sunday.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. Sunday, according to deputies.

A deputy discovered Julie Marie Alvarado in the midst of a suicide attempt and took quick action by using a cutting tool “designed for suicide attempts” and began lifesaving measures while also calling for assistance, the BCSO said.

Alvarado succumbed to her injuries at 10:38 a.m., officials said. She was in jail since Tuesday on charges of possession of a controlled substance and a theft of property charge from Wilson County.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy who intervened conducted more checks than what is required by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

