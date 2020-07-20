BCSO identifies 37-year-old inmate who died of suicide

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 37-year-old inmate who died by suicide on Sunday.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. Sunday, according to deputies.

A deputy discovered Julie Marie Alvarado in the midst of a suicide attempt and took quick action by using a cutting tool “designed for suicide attempts” and began lifesaving measures while also calling for assistance, the BCSO said.

Alvarado succumbed to her injuries at 10:38 a.m., officials said. She was in jail since Tuesday on charges of possession of a controlled substance and a theft of property charge from Wilson County.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy who intervened conducted more checks than what is required by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.

